Farm event to showcase modern agri techniques at Kota

Modern farm and irrigation techniques will be key attraction at the three-day agri event to be held from May 24 here.

Spread over an area of 1800 sq. meters, the 'Smart Farm' will exhibit the finest agro technologies to visitors, organisers said.

The Smart Farm will highlight various agri-policies and existing and emerging agricultural strengths of Rajasthan.

Live demonstrations of irrigation techniques like mini sprinkler, sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation and usage of solar pumps, among others will be displayed during the three- day event -- GRAM Kota.

Live plantation of various crops like coriander, mushroom, olive, citrus fruit, among others, would be demonstrated at the event, organisers said.

These demonstrations will attract and motivate many farmers to adopt the modern agro-technologies.

Techniques of unseasonable farming through greenhouse, high quality production through shade net house, mobile soil testing van, water conservation, prevention of weed through plastic mulching will also be displayed at the farm.

