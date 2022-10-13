FAQ: How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chats

The majority of smartphone users use Whatsapp; an instant messaging service often. Many users use it to make voice and video calls as well as send messages. However, since WhatsApp relies on your phone number to function, you must update your account if you change your current number. Regular WhatsApp users can easily change their phone numbers without losing any of their saved conversations.

WhatsApp offers a specific change your number function that makes changing your phone number easier. This makes switching from an old phone number to a new one simple. Additionally, the feature gives users the option to automatically notify their contacts of the change.

Here’s how to update your WhatsApp number without losing your chats, step-by-step guide:

Install the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone and make sure it can receive calls and SMS before starting the process of changing your phone number. It's also crucial to remember that WhatsApp should still be registered with your former phone number. In the WhatsApp settings menu, tap your profile to view the registered phone number. Your name and the phone number you registered with the app will show on a screen.

Step: 1 On your phone, launch WhatsApp.

Step: 2 If you use an iPhone, go to Settings. Users of Android devices can reach the settings menu by touching the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step: 3 Select Account from the menu, then select Change Number.

Step: 4 A popup will now appear asking you to confirm if your new number can accept phone calls or SMS messages. After confirming, click the Next button.

Step: 5 Fill in your old and new phone numbers.

Step: 6 To complete the process of changing your WhatsApp number, tap Next.

Step: 7 Now, WhatsApp will ask you if you want to notify your contacts of your new number. The contacts who will be notified of the change can be selected from All contacts, Contacts I have chatted with, or custom numbers. However, the app will immediately inform groups of your new WhatsApp number.

Step: 8 Finally, tap Done.