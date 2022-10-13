Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

FAQ: How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chats

WhatsApp's Change Number feature makes it simple to switch to a new phone number without losing old chats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

FAQ: How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chats
FAQ: How to change WhatsApp number without losing old chats

The majority of smartphone users use Whatsapp; an instant messaging service often. Many users use it to make voice and video calls as well as send messages. However, since WhatsApp relies on your phone number to function, you must update your account if you change your current number. Regular WhatsApp users can easily change their phone numbers without losing any of their saved conversations.

WhatsApp offers a specific change your number function that makes changing your phone number easier. This makes switching from an old phone number to a new one simple. Additionally, the feature gives users the option to automatically notify their contacts of the change. 

Here’s how to  update your WhatsApp number without losing your chats, step-by-step guide:

Install the SIM card with the new phone number into your phone and make sure it can receive calls and SMS before starting the process of changing your phone number. It's also crucial to remember that WhatsApp should still be registered with your former phone number. In the WhatsApp settings menu, tap your profile to view the registered phone number. Your name and the phone number you registered with the app will show on a screen. 

Step: 1 On your phone, launch WhatsApp.

Step: 2 If you use an iPhone, go to Settings. Users of Android devices can reach the settings menu by touching the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step: 3 Select Account from the menu, then select Change Number.

Step: 4 A popup will now appear asking you to confirm if your new number can accept phone calls or SMS messages. After confirming, click the Next button.

Step: 5 Fill in your old and new phone numbers.

Step: 6 To complete the process of changing your WhatsApp number, tap Next.

Step: 7 Now, WhatsApp will ask you if you want to notify your contacts of your new number. The contacts who will be notified of the change can be selected from All contacts, Contacts I have chatted with, or custom numbers. However, the app will immediately inform groups of your new WhatsApp number.

Step: 8 Finally, tap Done.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, others attend Kalyanaraman family Navratri celebrations
As India announces its squad for the upcoming T20I Cricket World Cup, Here's a look at top 5 teams with complete squads
Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting
World Tourism Day 2022: 5 offbeat places to visit in India
Custard apple: Know the amazing benefits of this highly nutritious fruit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.