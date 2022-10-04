Faith in Metaverse

Representational Image

Bhagavad Gita mentions, "Everywhere are His hands and feet, eyes, heads, and faces. His ears too are in all places, for He pervades everything in the universe." This, in a true sense, means that God is omnipresent, even in the metaverse. Yes, you are reading it correctly.

Metaverse is a multidimensional world, set up using AR (Augmented Reality) and VR( Virtual Reality) that can be accessed from multiple forms of devices. It will give you a 360-degree experience of a place, an environment, and its interactivity will make you feel right there at the place. This is a boon in the digital revolution that will change the concept of virtual reality forever. You will enjoy all the privileges and experience divinity without being present. That's the magic of the metaverse, which has a place for all. Even Religion & Faith.

Metaverse is the future of religion too. Religious places were also closed down for darshan when the world stood still due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Millions of devotees urged, requested, and even raised their voices against the decision of prohibition to temple visits. If metaverse had been big during the Covid period, people would have gotten a chance to visit any temple, mosque, church or place of faith with just one simple click. No hurdles like permissions or waiting in long queues are required in the metaverse to stay connected with your almighty, not even a shortage of money, time or health.

Metaverse has a solution for devotees across the globe. Because places of worship exist on the internet, all you need is a device connected to a good internet speed. With just one click, you can enter the virtual space of any holy place or worship to offer your prayers and feel the divinity in an immersive manner.



Mohit Goel - Founder and CEO at Metalok

Seniors citizens who wish to go on Yatra, and bed-ridden patients who want to feel positive vibes, can take the opportunity of visiting the holy place without taking any risk on their health and worry about expenses. .

Kolkata city has set an example by initiating Meta Pujo. All the prominent puja pandals in Kolkata will be accessible through 3D twins on the metaverse.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a virtual reality stall at the Kumbh Mela that will allow the devotees to skip the queue and experience the phenomena of the Kumbh through virtual reality (VR).



We at Metalok are creating digital twins of religious places, and our very first project is the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It's every Hindu's dream across the globe to visit the temple once. While the temple is still under construction, our project is too. We truly believe that with the support of the right authorities and permissions, we can make this virtual dream project of ours a reality on the internet so that every Bhakt, even the millennials, can go on this immersive virtual pilgrimage to feel the divinity and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

A lot of trust boards run places of worship and require donations. Metaverse can accommodate more devotees than the actual place of worship. It gives a lot of devotees from across the world an opportunity to make donations to their desired religious place after they finish their virtual visit.

Most of us would like to take that little souvenir from the religious place you just visited. In metaverse, you can also purchase such souvenirs that can be delivered to you. Even tickets can be placed as an entry fee to a religious metaverse to help the trust boards.

(Disclaimer: The article is written by Mohit Goel, Founder and CEO at Metalok. The views expressed are of the author and not of DNA.)