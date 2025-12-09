FACT CHECK: Starlink monthly subscription prices in India revealed? Vice President Lauren Dreyer issues BIG clarifications, says, 'There was a config glitch...'
Starlink has issued a clarification regarding the status of its operations in India, and confirmed that the orders were not live in Indian customers. She also said that the pricings shown on the website was a 'config glitch.'
Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations on X, confirmed, 'The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India.'
She added, 'There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed.' 'We're eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on, ' Dreyer said.
This comes after several speculations regarding Elon Musk's SpaceX, satellite venture's pricing in India emerged. Several reports claimed that the prices were revealed on the website. The website listed the monthly fee for the residential plan at Rs 8600 with an additional Rs 34000 for the hardware kit.