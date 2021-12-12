Fact Check: Government giving 3-month free recharge on getting COVID-19 vaccination? Here's the truth

The fact-checking team of the Central Government has notified people to not trust bogus WhatsApp messages claiming free three-month cellphone recharges on achieving in COVID-19 vaccinations milestone.

Several misleading messages are being spread across social media to defraud people. The false message said, “As India celebrates the Covid-19 vaccination milestone, the government is providing three months of free recharge. You can take advantage of the promotion if you have a Reliance Jio, Airtel, or Vi connection. Your phone will be recharged if you click on the link below. The promotion is only valid till December 20th"..

The viral message also mentions an internet link to get the benefit of this offer. However, the Press Information Bureau's fact check handle notified that no such statement has been made by the government. "Do not share or forward any of your personal information on the link of any such fake message," PIB fact check tweeted.

दावा:देश में रिकॉर्ड वैक्सीनेशन होने की खुशी में भारत सरकार सभी भारतीय यूज़र्स को 3 महीने का रिचार्ज फ्री में दे रही है#PIBFactCheck



☑️भारत सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गयी है

☑️ऐसे किसी फर्जी मैसेज के लिंक पर अपनी कोई निजी जानकारी साझा न करें और न ही इन्हें फॉरवर्ड करें pic.twitter.com/Hln90XTlyM — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 10, 2021

Previously, the Cellular Operators Association of India warned users to be careful of bogus texts.

“Beware of such fraudulent messages. There is no such scheme from the Government or Telecom Service Providers. Don't share or forward such messages and also alert your family and friends," the COAI tweeted.