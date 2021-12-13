Facing memory storage issues on iPhone? Here's what you can do

While buying any smartphone, we prefer the ones that have more storage space and even though we might end up buying a phone with maximum storage capacity, it tends to get full after a while.

From downloading endless apps to games and most importantly clicking pictures takes up all the storage in the device. More recently, one company that has been facing storage issues is Apple. Yes, customers have complained of iPhone storage get full within no time and they want the solution.

If you are facing the same trouble then here are a few tips to restore storage:

- Delete apps, images, videos, music, or other items

- Delete videos with large memory space

The 'System Data' option can help you manage your storage in your iPhone. For this, you have to go to your device's settings to verify your iPhone System Data. after doing that you can select 'General' and iPhone Storage from the drop-down menu. The Top of the screen will show the amount of space left in your phone.

Here's how you can delete iPhone System Data on?

- Go to Safari, clear the cache.

- Erase the history and data from the page on Safari.

- Delete mails automatically after setting a timeline

- Delete message history

- Delete unused apps

We don't realise it but most of the memory space is taken by apps that are downloaded on our phones.

- Clear cache from social media

Social media apps are the most utilised on a phone and since it deals with pictures and videos, it takes up the most space with their images, audio notes, and videos.