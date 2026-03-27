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Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram to have Aadhaar verification? Know Parliamentary panel's new restrictions for social media, dating and gaming apps

Loggin in, posting and more such activities on social media accounts will now require submission of Aadhaar card, or any government-issued ID. The restrictions have also been implemented on dating apps to safeguard women’s dignity.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 12:06 AM IST

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram to have Aadhaar verification? Know Parliamentary panel's new restrictions for social media, dating and gaming apps
Parliamentary panel has suggested govt id verification for social media accounts, dating and gaming apps
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Posting on social media will not be an easy task from now on as instead of one click, the user will have to go through a long process to access their account. Loggin in, posting and more such activities on social media accounts will now require submission of Aadhaar card, or any government-issued ID. The restrictions have also been implemented on dating apps to safeguard women’s dignity. 

To tackle the issue of growing cybercrime, a Parliamentary panel has proposed mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification for users across major social media platforms. The recommendation, though still under process, has been submitted to the Central government and move towards reshaping how users in India access content online.  

The Parliament Panel has additionally proposed age-related restrictions on social media to implement safeguards for children who are an easy prey to deepfakes and other unsafe tools on social media.  

Suggestions of the panel 

These recommendations are part of the Fourth Report of the Committee on the Empowerment of Women (2025–26), which was tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. The report focuses on issues like deepfake regulation, improving forensic capabilities, international cooperation, and even victim rehabilitation. Still, the KYC proposal separates itself as one of the most consequential elements in the entire document. 

According to the committee’s recommendation, mandatory KYC-based verification must be introduced across social media, dating, and gaming platforms to prevent fake profiles, impersonation, and anonymous harassment. 

Along with these, the panel also asks platforms to further security by moving beyond one-time checks. The panel has suggested a periodic re-verification, along with systems that repeatedly identify accounts engaging in abusive behaviour. This is done to prevent the acts of making fresh accounts after posting harmful contents.  

The panel has made a strict suggestion that social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and WhatsApp must have a mandatory step of verification by users to verify their identity through official documents like Aadhaar or PAN. This would apply not just to new users but potentially to existing accounts.

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