Viral video: Rubina Dilaik burns the internet in sexy floral bikini, watch

Facebook to get more Instagram-like video features, check details

Meta is also making it simpler to explore and engage with the best videos on Facebook. The Video tab, previously known as Facebook Watch, is now the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form and Live content.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Meta has announced that it has started to roll out updates that will bring more Reels editing tools to Feed, making it even easier to create dynamic videos on Facebook. “Whether posting a video for friends and family to see, or trying to reach people who share similar interests, video editing tools will make it possible for people to express themselves in new ways via Reels or long-form videos.” the company said in its blog.

Facebook brought audio, music and text all into one place on Reels, making it easier to layer and time creative elements to create the perfect reel. And now, it’s also available on Meta Business Suite for reels and for video on Feed. Get creative with your video by speeding up, reversing or replacing your clips. Mix the right sound into your video by exploring and adding music and audio clips, recording voice overs and reducing unwanted noise.

People also now have the ability to upload HDR videos from their phone to Reels and for that video to play back in full HDR.

Meta is also making it simpler to explore and engage with the best videos on Facebook. The Video tab, previously known as Facebook Watch, is now the one-stop shop for everything video on Facebook, including Reels, long-form and Live content. The Video tab will look familiar – you can scroll vertically through a personalized feed that recommends all types of video content – but will also feature new horizontal-scroll reels sections that highlight recommended reels.

