Facebook rolls out new features to control the Reels that you see in your feed

Facebook has also added Reels to the main navigation at the top of Facebook Watch to give you quick access to short-form video, making it easier to discover creators, trends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Facebook Reels

On Facebook you can discover people, content, and experiences that help you explore and grow in your interests. Reels also continue to become more social with people re-sharing reels across our apps more than 2 billion times every day, doubling over the last six months. Today, Meta is  introducing new ways to discover short-form video that’s most relevant to you as well as new controls to help personalise your video experience on Facebook.

Now, you can inform the types of reels you’ll see more or less of by tapping the three-dot menu at the bottom of the video player and selecting either Show More or Show Less. You’ll also begin to see this option below reels as well as videos in your Watch feed. Selecting Show More on a reel will temporarily increase its ranking score and for reels like it. Selecting Show Less will temporarily decrease its ranking score. 

Apart from this, the company is launching new labels on the Reels video player to explain why you’re seeing certain reels — for example, because a friend of yours liked it.

Facebook has also added Reels to the main navigation at the top of Facebook Watch to give you quick access to short-form video, making it easier to discover creators, trends, and content that matches your interests. Additionally, when watching videos on Facebook, you’ll now be able to scroll seamlessly between reels and long-form video.

In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town divas who rocked the boss lady look in pantsuits
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
