Facebook rolls out Instagram Reels in India after TikTok ban

In an alternative to popular video-making app TikTok, Facebook on Friday launched its short video-making app Instagram Reels in India.

The Reels Tab is a new tab in the navigation bar which will replace the Explore tab in Instagram. The Explore tab can be accessed at the top right of your Feed in Instagram.

One can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. The photo-sharing platform started testing Reels on Instagram earlier this month. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips -- one at a time, all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery.

The tab will only show Reels, and will have an immersive auto-playing video, a creation entry point that opens to the Reels camera and a sound on by default with tap to toggle on/off, Instagram said.

"We're expanding this test in India to most of the country. India is the first market we're launching in due to the interest and creativity we've seen. We're hoping this tab makes it easier for people to see and enjoy Reels," said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery. Record the first clip by pressing and holding the capture button. You’ll see a progress indicator at the top of the screen as you record. Stop recording to end each clip.

When you select Reels at the bottom of the Instagram camera, you will see a variety of creative editing tools on the left side of your screen to help create your reel, including Audio, AR Effects, Timer and Countdown, Align and Speed.

"Reels gives people new ways to express themselves, discover more of what they love on Instagram, and help anyone with the ambition of becoming a creator take center stage," Instagram has said in its blog.

The Indian government banned TikTok in June amid escalating border tensions with China.