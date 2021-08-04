Facebook reportedly recruiting team of AI researchers to find ways to analyse encrypted data with decrypting it

According to a recent report on The Information, Facebook is recruiting AI researchers to developing a team to study ways to analyse encrypted data without decrypting it. The recent hiring reportedly includes a key employee that arrives from Microsoft.

According to the report, the social networking firm is one of several tech big businesses interested in a field known as "homomorphic encryption."

It has been speculated that Facebook may be interested in analysing encrypted messages on its WhatsApp messaging platform for the purposes of targeted advertising.

Also read Got friend request from a locked Facebook profile? Use these tricks to view private account

The move could help Facebook encrypt even more data of the users without affecting its ad-targeting capabilities.

There is a big question mark as to whether you can call encrypted data as ‘encrypted’, if Facebook or others like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft can extract information from it. The three are also reportedly working on “homomorphic research”.

It was not that long ago when Facebook found itself in legal soup for their privacy policy. Since then, that social media giant has made several efforts to gain user’s trust.