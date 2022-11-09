Facebook parent Meta fires over 11,000 employees to become ‘leaner and more efficient’ company (file photo)

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a statement on firing 11,000 Meta employees, saying the company has decided to reduce the size of the team by 13 percent.

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go," Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," Zuckerberg added.

He also took accountability for these decisions. "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted," he said.

An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising by far Meta's biggest revenue source have contributed to Meta's woes. This summer, Meta posted its first quarterly revenue decline in history, followed by another, bigger decline in the fall.

Last week, Twitter laid off about half of its 7,500 employees, part of a chaotic overhaul as Musk took the helm.

