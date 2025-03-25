The two social media platforms are governed by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta.

Several Facebook and Instagram users across the globe faced major issues on the social media platforms. Many reported trouble logging into Facebook, while others noticed Instagram comments disappearing. The users quickly reported the issue on Elon Musk's X. The two social media platforms are governed by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. A user wrote on X, “Everyone running to twitter to see if Instagram is down again for like the 4th time in the last week.” Another user tweeted, "I thought my account got banned".

Instagram users said the issue is mainly affecting the comments section of their posts. However, some other users reported that they weren’t able to view any comments on their stories and pictures. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta has not yet responded to the outage. Here's how netizens reacted:

Me praying for instagram to start showing comments instagram down pic.twitter.com/f1bOCsnMdd — Maynard Keynes (@kevvvie) March 25, 2025

Instagram down and comment section tweaking… what’s new ? pic.twitter.com/iPDIY52mwh March 25, 2025

Facebook Instagram Down again pic.twitter.com/HmXNANQ8XS — XCineStudio (@XCineStudio) March 25, 2025

