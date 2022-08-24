Search icon
Facebook bug showing spam posts on feed, sparks meme fest on Twitter

Facebook users are taking advantage of the bug to spread memes and funny content via celebrity pages with millions of followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Facebook Bug

If your Facebook feed is filled with random posts sent to celebrities like Eminem, Lady Gaga or any other, you are not alone. Facebook is currently facing a strange bug that is filling the user’s feed from posts that any stranger shared on a celebrity's wall. Although the social media platform has not revealed any statement regarding the bug, it appears to be fading away slowly. The Facebook bug is not limited to a particular country and users across the globe are facing the similar issue. Facebook has been struck by several bugs in the last decade, however, this is probably the most weird one.

As there’s no particular solution available right now, Facebook users are taking advantage of the bug to spread memes and funny content via celebrity pages with millions of followers. Several users even took to Twitter to mock the Facebook bug. Here are a few of the memes that are going viral on social media platforms.

