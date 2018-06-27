Facebook and Google 'manipulate' users to share data, despite EU data protection laws: Study

Headlines

Women Voters: MPs from all parties voted 'Aye' for you!

NEET Success Story: Umer Ahmad Ganie, Kashmiri youth who painted houses to support his family, clears medical exam

Indian push to Canadian economy: Punjabi youth invest Rs 68,000 crore in Canada yearly; know impact

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Delhi news: Water supply to be disrupted on October 4 and 5, check list of affected areas, helpline numbers

Women Voters: MPs from all parties voted 'Aye' for you!

NEET Success Story: Umer Ahmad Ganie, Kashmiri youth who painted houses to support his family, clears medical exam

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Early signs of heart failure one must know

Motivational quotes by late Sidhu Moosewala

In pics: Celebs at star-studded premiere of Thank You For Coming 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Facebook and Google 'manipulate' users to share data, despite EU data protection laws: Study

Facebook and Google are pushing users to share private information by offering "invasive" and limited default options despite new EU data protection laws aimed at giving users more control and choice, a government study said today. The Norwegian Consumer Council found that the US tech giants' privacy updates clash with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which forces companies to clarify what choices people have when sharing private information.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2018, 11:52 AM IST

Facebook and Google are pushing users to share private information by offering "invasive" and limited default options despite new EU data protection laws aimed at giving users more control and choice, a government study said today. The Norwegian Consumer Council found that the US tech giants' privacy updates clash with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which forces companies to clarify what choices people have when sharing private information.

"These companies manipulate us into sharing information about ourselves," the council's director of digital services, Finn Myrstad, said in a statement. "(This) is at odds with the expectations of consumers and the intention of the new Regulation," the 2018 study, entitled "Deceived By Design", concluded. Myrstad said the practices showed "a lack of respect for their users, and are circumventing the notion of giving consumers control of their personal data".

The case for the new laws has been boosted by the recent scandal over the harvesting of Facebook users' data by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica for the 2016 US presidential election. Information for the report was collected from mid-April to early June, a few weeks after the EU rules came into force. The report exposed that Facebook and Google often set the least privacy-friendly option as a default and that users rarely change pre-selected settings.

Privacy-friendly choices "require more clicks and are often hidden," it said. "In many cases, the services obscure the fact that users have very few actual choices, and that comprehensive data sharing is accepted just by using the service," the study said. The EU has billed the GDPR as the biggest shake-up of data privacy regulations since the birth of the web. 

The social media giant and Google separately already face their first official complaints under the new law after an Austrian privacy campaigner accused them of forcing users to give their consent to the use of their personal information. 

Companies can be fined up to 20 million euros ($24 million) or four percent of annual global turnover for breaching the strict new data rules for the European Union, a market of 500 million people.

