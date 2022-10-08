Search icon
Facebook alerts 1 million users about 400 malicious apps stealing usernames, passwords

While Google said it has removed all of the harmful apps in issue, Apple said that 45 of the 400 problematic apps were available on its App Store.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that target Facebook users to steal their login credentials and compromise their accounts have been alerted by Meta to at least 1 million Facebook users.

The business claims that it has informed Apple and Google of its discoveries and is assisting those who may be impacted in learning more about how to keep safe and secure their accounts.

According to David Agranovich, Director, of Threat Disruption at Meta, "These apps were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store and disguised as photo editors, games, VPN services, business apps and other utilities to trick people into downloading them."

According to Meta, those 400 fraudulent programmes have been removed from Google's and Apple's respective web shops.

According to a blog post published by the business late on Friday, "We are also alerting people who may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials, and are helping them to secure their accounts."

Malicious developers produce malicious software programmes and publish them on mobile app stores under the guise of applications having entertaining or practical features, such as cartoon image editors or music players.

"To cover up negative reviews by people who have spotted the defunct or malicious nature of the apps, developers may publish fake reviews to trick others into downloading the malware," Meta stated.

A person's account might be completely compromised if the login credentials are obtained, allowing attackers to send messages to friends or view private data.

According to Meta, you should delete the app from your device right away if you think you downloaded a dangerous app and used your social media or other internet login information to access it.

(With inputs from IANS)

