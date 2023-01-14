Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Explained: What is Jio Glass and how does it work

Here is everything you need to know about the Jio Glass.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Explained: What is Jio Glass and how does it work
PM Narendra Modi wearing Jio Glass at IMC. (Image: PTI)

Jio Glass is not a new product but it has been trending on the internet recently since PM Narendra Modi was seen using Jio Glass at the India Mobile Congress where he officially launched the 5G network in the country. Jio Glass instantly got everybody’s attention and till now, people are curious to know about the wearable device that was unveiled by Reliance Jio in 2020. It is worth noting that although it has been almost 2.5 years since the product was first showcased at the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), no details about the pricing of Jio Glass are out yet but we do know the features and uses of the device.

What is Jio Glass

As mentioned earlier, the Jio Glass is a smart wearable device that allows users to experience augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The product is made in partnership with tech giant Google and it looks very similar to Google's smart Glass. The wearable Jio Glass features a camera right above the bridge and a speaker is placed on each stem. Apart from this, Jio Glass also gets two microphones. There is also a processor on the device but the details about it have not been revealed. The Jio Glass is aimed for virtual classroom and office spaces where users will be able to interact with each other in a mixed reality.

How Jio Glass works

The Jio Glass uses all of its components to create a mixed reality around the user. The microphones and speakers allow users to converse with other participants on a virtual call while the glasses show the 3D holographic image or 2D avatar of the participants. All of this happens in a virtual space that imitates real life. The device currently supports 25 different apps for video conferencing.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.