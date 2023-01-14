Explained: What is Jio Glass and how does it work

PM Narendra Modi wearing Jio Glass at IMC. (Image: PTI)

Jio Glass is not a new product but it has been trending on the internet recently since PM Narendra Modi was seen using Jio Glass at the India Mobile Congress where he officially launched the 5G network in the country. Jio Glass instantly got everybody’s attention and till now, people are curious to know about the wearable device that was unveiled by Reliance Jio in 2020. It is worth noting that although it has been almost 2.5 years since the product was first showcased at the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), no details about the pricing of Jio Glass are out yet but we do know the features and uses of the device.

What is Jio Glass

As mentioned earlier, the Jio Glass is a smart wearable device that allows users to experience augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The product is made in partnership with tech giant Google and it looks very similar to Google's smart Glass. The wearable Jio Glass features a camera right above the bridge and a speaker is placed on each stem. Apart from this, Jio Glass also gets two microphones. There is also a processor on the device but the details about it have not been revealed. The Jio Glass is aimed for virtual classroom and office spaces where users will be able to interact with each other in a mixed reality.

How Jio Glass works

The Jio Glass uses all of its components to create a mixed reality around the user. The microphones and speakers allow users to converse with other participants on a virtual call while the glasses show the 3D holographic image or 2D avatar of the participants. All of this happens in a virtual space that imitates real life. The device currently supports 25 different apps for video conferencing.