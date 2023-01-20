Explained: What is Instagram’s new Quiet mode and how does it work

Instagram Quiet mode

Over the last couple of years, Instagram has introduced several new features to enhance user’s privacy and also to motivate users to avoid access usage of the social media platforms. Following that path, the Meta owned platform has now started to roll out a new feature called Quiet mode. The new Quiet mode on Instagram is aimed to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with their friends and followers.

How new Quiet mode on Instagram works

Once you enable the new Quiet mode on Instagram, you will not receive any notifications and your profile’s activity status will change to let people know. The platform will also automatically send an auto-reply when someone sends you a DM.

Users can easily customise Quiet mode hours to fit their schedule and once the feature is turned off, Instagram will show you a quick summary of notifications so you can catch up on what you missed.

Anyone can use Quiet mode, but Instagram prompts teens to do so when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night. Quiet mode is available to everyone in the US, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and the company plans to bring it to more countries soon.