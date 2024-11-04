As word spread about the success of the half-hour schedule, some early adopters became curious after the clinic director and the team showcased the benefits.

You might have seen long queues of patients waiting in the waiting room of the outpatient clinic for their appointments. There also might be referral faxes (other doctors or hospitals sending patients) piling up on the desks, but there aren't enough doctors or therapists to address the patients. To address this problem, Vidit Phanse, a pioneering clinic director, chose to implement a half-hour scheduling system to boost therapist productivity and enhance patient care access.



Instead of hour-long slots, there was a switch to half-hour slots, which was done to reduce therapists' stress and increase the efficiency of the patient-care system. "Our goal was to increase scheduling availability for patients while reducing stress on our therapists," said the clinic director. "By transitioning to half-hour blocks, we've not only achieved these goals but also significantly improved our ability to accommodate new patients quickly."



However, this change was not easy to implement, as informed by the clinic director. Bringing in changes is always difficult; people are often unsure about something new. Despite initial resistance, the director's leadership and clear communication about the possibilities of the project led to widespread adoption among staff.



The new scheduling system brought about numerous benefits, including a 20% increase in patient capacity and a 25% increase in weekly patient visits. This resulted in faster access for new patients and a substantial boost in clinic revenue, ranging from 15% to 30%. These impressive results caught the attention of healthcare administrators and policymakers, leading to the clinic director being chosen as one of a select few to participate in this pilot study.

With the project proving successful, there are now plans for implementation across nearly 400 clinics. The clinic director and team have developed a comprehensive blueprint for other clinics to follow, ensuring the smooth adoption of the new system. This blueprint takes into account the challenges faced during the pilot and offers solutions to potential obstacles, making it an invaluable resource for clinics looking to improve their efficiency and patient care.



As word spread about the success of the half-hour schedule, some early adopters became curious after the clinic director and the team showcased the benefits. These clinics and healthcare professionals became eager to try the process, recognizing the potential for significant improvements in their practices.

In addition to the scheduling changes, the clinic has optimized the use of Physical Therapy Aids (individuals who assist the therapists with the treatment of patients through exercise, balance training, etc.), based on one of the clinic director's research papers published in the Journal of Scientific and Engineering Research, titled 'Optimizing PT aids skills in an outpatient physical therapy setting'. This research provided valuable insights into maximizing the efficiency of PT Aids, further enhancing the overall patient care experience.

The combination of innovative scheduling and efficient use of PT Aids has created a more effective patient care environment. Patients now experience shorter wait times, more personalized attention, and improved overall satisfaction with their treatment. Therapists, on the other hand, report lower stress levels and increased job satisfaction due to the more manageable workload and improved patient outcomes.

The clinic director and the team have expressed enthusiasm for sharing the knowledge they have learned from this experience with other clinics and clinicians. Their goal is to transform the experience of patient care and enable access to care for more patients across the healthcare system. By disseminating their findings and best practices, they hope to inspire a widespread shift towards more efficient and patient-centred care models in outpatient clinics nationwide.



As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, innovative approaches like this half-hour scheduling system and optimized use of PT Aids demonstrate the potential for significant improvements in patient care, staff well-being, and clinic efficiency. The success of this pilot study serves as a beacon of hope for healthcare providers seeking to enhance their services and meet the growing demands of patient care in the modern era.