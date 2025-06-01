OnePlus is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship model, the OnePlus 13s on June 5, 2025 in India. It is expected to compete with iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9. OnePlus will stream the launch event on its YouTube channel.

Expected Price

The OnePlus 13s is likely to be priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 55,000, making it an affordable option. The price range is strategically set between the OnePlus 13R and the premium OnePlus 13. Premium OnePlus starts at Rs 69,999 and affordable OnePlus 13R starts at 42,999.However, the prices are yet to be confirmed.

Key Specifications

1. Size: Expected to be the same size as the Apple iPhone 16, with compact dimensions.

2. Design: Expected to have a sleek design and compact size.

3. Display: Expected to have a 6.32-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

4. Performance: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

5. RAM: Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, making multitasking seamless.

6. Camera: Dual 50 MP rear camera setup — including a main sensor and a secondary lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, OnePlus is reportedly equipping the device with a 32 MP front-facing camera.

7. Software: Run on an Android 15-based OxygenOS skin, offering a clean, fluid user experience.

8. Battery: Backed by a 6,260 mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It will have a vapour cooling chamber for Thermal management.

9. Colour: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk.

OnePlus using AI

OnePlus is expected to integrate AI-powered enhancements across the camera, performance, and user interface. The OnePlus Mind Space will offer AI to an extent, an AI-powered clipboard that remembers things for you and provides more contextual information.

Availability

Pre-orders and early-bird offers will go live soon after the announcement. Customers who are eager to buy can regularly check on the sites.