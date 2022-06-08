EU agrees to mandate USB Type-C charger for all phones by 2024: Will it impact Apple?

Photo: File (USB-C-connector)

European Union (EU) countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to mandate a single charging port (USB-C) for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in Europe by 2024.

iPhones are charged from a lightning cable, while most Android-based devices use USB-C connectors.

In October last year, the European Commission had proposed USB-C as a common charging port to allow consumers to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger, regardless of the device brand.

The European Parliament on Tuesday announced that it reached a deal that would amend the Radio Equipment Directive and compel manufacturers to adopt the USB-C as the common charging port for a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and cameras.

The political intervention, which the European Commission said would make life easier for consumers and save them money, came after companies failed to reach a common solution.

What could be the impact of the new rules?

The new rules would force iPhone maker Apple to introduce USB-C ports on its devices. Apple is the biggest manufacturer to use a custom charging port that is exclusive to some of its products such as its iPhone series uses an Apple-made lightning connector.

However, over the years Apple itself has been moving away from the lightning cable. It has already introduced MacBooks and iPads that use USB-C charging ports.

2019 Commission study

Half the chargers sold with mobile phones in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector while 29% had a USB-C connector and 21% a lightning connector, a 2019 Commission study showed.

Laptop manufacturers will also need to conform to the new regulation, but they will benefit from an extended deadline -- 40 months after the entry into force -- to comply.



The new rule will have to be formally approved by the European Parliament and the European Council after the summer break, and then published in the EU Official Journal.