The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle's Perspective

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

‘He challenged us to…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety: Krupal Shah's Innovations in Satellite Communications and Emergency Services

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Technology

Technology

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety: Krupal Shah's Innovations in Satellite Communications and Emergency Services

Shah's contributions to the development and validation of NSA, SA, and NRDC technologies on Qualcomm Snapdragon modems have revolutionized how devices interact with networks.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety: Krupal Shah's Innovations in Satellite Communications and Emergency Services
In a world increasingly reliant on seamless connectivity, the demand for stable, high-speed, and reliable communication systems has never been greater. Krupal Shah, a leading figure in satellite communication and network technologies, is at the forefront of developing advanced solutions that bridge the gaps in connectivity, ensuring safety and efficiency across various applications. His groundbreaking work spans from optimizing Qualcomm Snapdragon modems to pioneering satellite communication technologies that serve critical needs, such as emergency services and government infrastructure.

Shah's contributions to the development and validation of NSA, SA, and NRDC technologies on Qualcomm Snapdragon modems have revolutionized how devices interact with networks. His expertise in verifying connection stability, optimizing uplink and downlink throughput, and implementing thermal mitigation strategies ensures that users experience uninterrupted connectivity, even in challenging conditions. By leveraging FR1 and FR2 technologies, including mmWave bands, Shah has enabled high data rates in dense areas while maintaining robust performance across multiple devices, a critical advancement in today’s hyper-connected world.

