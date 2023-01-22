Elon Musk wants you to pay more for ad-free Twitter experience

File Photo

Twitter Boss Elon Musk has stated that the firm would increase membership prices in order to solve the problem of frequent and large adverts on the network.

In a tweet, Musk said, "Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in the coming weeks. Also, there will be a higher-priced subscription that allows zero ads."

Since Musk's October acquisition of the platform, he has worked to diversify the company's income away from advertising money, placing his expectations on revenue from "Twitter Blue" memberships.

The firm is having difficulty recovering from a drop in advertising income caused by the departure of major brands from the platform out of concern over its moderation practises. Musk has said that he hopes the platform does not devolve into a "free-for-all hellscape."

In another policy adjustment, Twitter has lifted a moratorium on political advertising that has been in place for three years. According to a story in the Information earlier this month, Twitter laid off about 40 advertising data scientists and engineers at the beginning of the year.

Updates to the "For You" and "Following" tabs were released for Android on Friday, following their release on the web interface and iOS the previous week.

TechCrunch reported on January 9 that the site was rolling out the bookmarking functionality for iOS devices, as Musk had promised on January 8.

The bookmark option is now conveniently located under the enlarged tweet view in the new layout. Only the iOS app has it at the moment, but Android and the web versions should get it shortly.