Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media

X Down: The data reveals that the mobile app is the primary source of frustration.

X Down: Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) is down for several global users. Many netizens report a massive outage on social media. This widespread disruption appears to be a global issue, impacting users far beyond Indian borders. The outage tracking site Downdetector.com had logged over 10,000 reports from users struggling to access X by 5.20 pm. The data reveals that the mobile app is the primary source of frustration, accounting for 61 per cent of the complaints, followed by the website at 28 per cent and server connection errors at 11 per cent. X has not yet issued a detailed public update explaining the cause of the outage.

Netizens report outage on other platforms

Many users shifted to other platforms to complain and check whether others were also facing the same issue. Some tried typical fixes, clearing cache, switching between browser and app or restarting their devices, but the errors persisted for several.

Cloudflare also faces issues

Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, was also having issues that impacted other services. It was not immediately clear whether the outages were related.