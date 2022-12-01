Elon Musk to implant Neuralink chip in his brain to communicate with computers

Twitter CEO Elon Musk claimed on Wednesday that one of his businesses is creating a component for the human brain that would enable direct communication between humans and computers.

Musk predicted that they would be able to implant a device into a human brain in six months. The billionaire, Elon Musk's Neuralink company created the interface, which would enable users to communicate with their computers by using their thoughts.

Also Read: More women employed by TCS than any other company in India: Survey) Elon Musk stated during a company presentation that his company will have its first Neuralink in a human in about six months. (

"We've submitted I think most of our paperwork to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) and we think probably in about six months we should be able to have our first Neuralink in a human," Elon Musk said.

Elon Musk argued that before implanting a gadget in a human brain, his organisation must exercise extraordinary caution. "We've been working hard to be ready for our first human [implant], and obviously we want to be extremely careful and certain that it will work well before putting a device in a human," Elon Musk further added.

Not only that, but Elon Musk wants to use the implants that Neuralink is developing for the human brain to give humans their vision and mobility back.

Although it may seem magical, Elon Musk said that the implant would initially be utilised on a person who is unable to move their muscles and make it possible for them to use their phone more quickly than someone with working hands. Elon Musk stated that he was sure it was possible to give someone who had their spinal cord severed their entire body's functionality back.

The billionaire had promised in July 2019 that Neuralink would be able to conduct its first tests on humans in 2020.