Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Elon Musk: Starlink is now available on all continents

On the microblogging site Twitter, Musk wrote, "Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Elon Musk: Starlink is now available on all continents
Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Monday announced that Starlink, the satellite Internet division of his rocket company, is now active on all the continents, including Antarctica.

On the microblogging site Twitter, Musk wrote, "Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica".

He also said "another batch with lasers reaches orbit" after the deployment of 54 Starlink satellites was confirmed by the company.

Recently, a report said that the McMurdo Station in Antarctica has nearly 1,000 people living and working there during the summer and they already have satellite internet, which is not reliable in rough conditions.

There is currently a 17 Mbps link for everyone, according to the US Antarctic Programme.

But with Starlink, the internet service will be better and not patchy like earlier, the report had said.

The McMurdo Station blocks scientists from using Netflix and video calls, with the exception of Skype or FaceTime sessions once a week at a public kiosk or mission-critical communications.

Starlink can offer speed around 50-200 Mbps.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.