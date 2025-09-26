Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi dials Russian PM Putin over Ukraine strategy amid Trump's 50% tariff, claims NATO chief

India's Got Talent Promo: Malaika Arora plans to write book on Navjot Singh Sidhu's shayari: 'Mujhe likhna hai...'

Shilpa Shetty's company received Rs 15 crores from Raj Kundra? Actress’s lawyer breaks silence amid Rs 60 crore fraud case

Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…

Khalistani terrorist Inderjeet Singh Gosal issues threat video against India, just after walking out of jail: 'I'm out,...Delhi banega...'

Kajol reveals her 'very own' unusual 3-ingredient protein shake recipe, here's why it might be good for you

US insults Pakistan? PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir, made to wait for 30 minutes before meeting Trump

IND vs SL Super 4 match: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more

Xiaomi launches Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi17 Pro Max with ‘Magic Back Screen’: Know specs, features in comparison to Apple iPhone 17 series

Major win for JSW Steel, Supreme Court clears way for Rs 20000 crore Bhushan Steel acquisition deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PM Modi dials Russian PM Putin over Ukraine strategy amid Trump's 50% tariff, claims NATO chief

PM Modi dials Russian PM Putin over Ukraine strategy, claims NATO chief

India's Got Talent Promo: Malaika Arora plans to write book on Navjot Singh Sidhu's shayari: 'Mujhe likhna hai...'

India's Got Talent Promo: Malaika Arora plans to write book on Navjot Singh Sidh

Shilpa Shetty's company received Rs 15 crores from Raj Kundra? Actress’s lawyer breaks silence amid Rs 60 crore fraud case

Shilpa's company received Rs 15 crores from Raj Kundra? Actress’s lawyer says..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...

Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…

The case marks the latest legal action Musk has initiated against OpenAI, which he co-founded with Altman in 2015 before departing in 2018 following an unsuccessful attempt to gain control. Know what the lawsuit is about and how it escalates Musk and Altman's conflict.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Elon Musk's xAI accuses Sam Altman's OpenAI of poaching its employees to breach confidentiality agreements and…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's AI startup xAI sued rival OpenAI, alleging theft of trade secrets through hiring its former employees, escalating the conflict between Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

Why did xAI sue OpenAI?

A complaint was filed in California federal court that former xAI employees were poached to obtain confidential information related to its AI chatbot Grok. The lawsuit alleged that OpenAI targeted individuals familiar with xAI’s source code and encouraged them to violate confidentiality agreements and divulge information regarding xAI’s operational advantages in launching data centres.

According to multiple media reports, the lawsuit names former xAI engineer Xuechen Li, who is already involved in a separate case with the company, along with ex-employee Jimmy Fraiture and an unnamed senior finance executive.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman’s conflict

The case marks the latest legal action Musk has initiated against OpenAI, which he co-founded with Altman in 2015 before departing in 2018 following an unsuccessful attempt to gain control. Their conflict revolves around OpenAI's direction and Musk's allegations of Altman straying from the company's original mission to develop AI for humanity's benefit.

Musk previously attempted to block the AI startup’s plans to convert to a for-profit enterprise, and he accused Altman of violating OpenAI’s founding principles by collaborating with Microsoft. OpenAI asserted that Musk previously endorsed a for-profit model and is now retaliating out of jealousy.

Musk filed a suit against OpenAI and Apple last month, alleging anti-competitive behaviour and claiming that Apple preferred ChatGPT in its app store. Apple denied allegations that its App Store algorithms or curated lists favour ChatGPT over Musk’s offerings. Tech giants and well-funded startups in Silicon Valley are intensifying competition for AI expertise, announcing bonuses to attract talent. Altman recently lost several key researchers to Meta, while Musk's xAI is also seeking to attract talent.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dostana 2 is NOT shelved, Vikrant Massey replaces Kartik Aaryan, reveals Janhvi Kapoor's replacement 'ki bahut badi annoucement hogi'
Dostana 2 is NOT shelved, Vikrant Massey replaces Kartik Aaryan
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance
Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with
This superstar refused National Award for debut film, later received three National Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan
This superstar refused National Award, later received Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?
US President Donald Trump to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz sharif at White house for 'closed-door' meet, to discuss...
US President Donald Trump to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz sharif at White house...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE