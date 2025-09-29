Elon Musk’s X to appeal Karnataka HC order on takedown notices, says, 'Deeply concerned by...'

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X has challenged a Karnataka court order that approved a new content takedown system, claiming it breaches Indian law and violates citizens' fundamental rights. The order allows millions of police officers to demand removal of online posts through a system, facilitated by the 'Sahyog' portal, without judicial review or transparency.

X pushes back against Karnataka HC order

In a post by X's Global Government Affairs handle, the company argued that this system enables arbitrary censorship and lacks transparency. "X is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court in India, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog. This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of the IT Act, violates Supreme Court rulings, and infringes Indian citizens’ constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression."

X claimed that the Sahyog portal threatens platforms with 'criminal liability for non-compliance', and fails to address the core constitutional issues. "The Sahyog enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of “illegality,” without judicial review or due process for the speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance. X respects and complies with Indian law, but this order fails to address the core constitutional issues in our challenge and is inconsistent with the Bombay High Court's recent ruling that a similar regime was unconstitutional.



X to 'defend free expression' in appeal against Karnataka HC order

Further, X has pushed back against the Karnataka High Court to appeal to 'defend free expression'. "We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad—X contributes significantly to public discourse in India and the voice of our users is at the heart of our platform. We will appeal this order to defend free expression," it said in the post.



Earlier, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition by X Corp (formerly Twitter) against government orders to take down specific user content. The court said that American free speech standards cannot be applied to Indian constitutional law, stressing that no global platform can evade the nation's laws.