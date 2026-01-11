FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Technology

TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk's X FIRST response to India's IT ministry over Grok AI's obscene, pornographic imagery: 3500 content blocked, 600 accounts deleted...

Billionaire Elon Musk's X has blocked over 3,500 pieces of content and deleted over 600 accounts, as a part of its "corrective measure" after India's IT ministry's stern warning. This comes after X came under fire for its AI tool Grok for generating undressed, bikini photos and sexualized images.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

Elon Musk's X FIRST response to India's IT ministry over Grok AI's obscene, pornographic imagery: 3500 content blocked, 600 accounts deleted...
Billionaire Elon Musk's X has blocked over 3,500 pieces of content and deleted over 600 accounts, as a part of its "corrective measure" after India's IT ministry's stern warning. This comes after X came under fire for its AI tool Grok for generating undressed, bikini photos and sexualized images of underage girls and women, without their consent.

Admitting their mistake, X has assured that it will work in accordance with Indian laws and will ensure there is no obscene imagery. Government source said, “X has accepted its mistake and said it will work as per the laws of India."

India's IT ministry reprimands X

On January 2, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued a letter to X on this matter. The letter said that X will be granted them 72 hours to comply with statutory obligations under Indian law. They were asked to submit an Action Taken Report within 72 hours.

The Ministry said that such content violates provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Non-compliance by any social media giants could result in the loss of safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the IT Act and legal action.

X responded by presenting its' strict content takedown policies in case of any misleading or obscene content. However, the officials described the response by X as ‘not adequate’, saying the response by the social media platform lacked specific actions taken and preventive steps implemented.

What's wrong with X, and its AI tool Grok?

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, and its AI chatbot, Grok, went viral for the bikini trend, where it was getting misused to generate and circulate obscene, vulgar and sexually explicit images and videos, particularly targeting women and children, through creepy prompts.

X AI chatbot Grok, has been suspended in Indonesia, and fears similar action from other countries like UK, India and France. Taking a quick action after public outcry, X has limited the image generation to few paid subscribers and not to masses, “Image generation and editing are currently limited to paying subscribers.”

