Elon Musk's Twitter removes ‘Twitter for iPhone’, ‘Twitter for Android’ labels

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk has stated that the service would no longer display labels that specify the user's android or Apple device.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Representational Image

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk has stated that the service would no longer display labels that specify the user's device. Since Elon Musk finalised the $44 billion transaction and took over the social media platform in October of this year, Twitter, the microblogging service, has been undergoing multiple changes virtually every day. Billionaire Musk has pledged to shake up the corporation by doing anything from charging $8 for blue tick, home page to implementing mute and block signals.

Musk personally informed online followers of Twitter updates. He also shared the news that the gadget label has been deleted from tweets.

Elon Musk posted the tweet to Twitter, where he wrote, “And we’ll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that.”

The new Twit CEO, who recently reinstated the accounts of six renowned journalists who had been temporarily banned, said today that Twitter will begin using 'mute' and 'block' signals for Blue Verified accounts.

He also said that every user activity, whether good and negative, would be taken into consideration when building a "NN model" (neural networks) for a tweet and the account tweeting.

Musk also said that Twitter is going to make it simpler to see tweets from "people you follow, as well as other tweet curations."

Musk has started selling its Twitter Blue premium option, which grants users a blue verification badge under their names, after a several-week hiatus due to customers abusing the paid service by pretending to be popular accounts.

A user must now pay $8 per month to utilise the premium Twitter blue service. There are a number of advantages to using this service, including the ability to modify tweets and the addition of a blue badge next to their profile picture.

As part of the debut of Twitter Blue, Musk is also subtly criticising Apple Inc. Attempting to recuperate revenues received by Apple for in-app sales, the business has decided to charge consumers $11 each month if they subscribe using the Twitter app for Apple's iOS.

