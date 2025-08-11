Twitter
Technology

TECHNOLOGY

Tesla opens second showroom in Delhi today, here’s why Model Y costs more in Gurugram than in Delhi or Mumbai

This centre will be the second showroom of Tesla after its first centre in Mumbai, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Check here to know why Tesla cars are cheaper in Delhi than Mumbai.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Tesla is set to open its new Experience Centre on August 11 in New Delhi, marking a significant development in the India chapter of the US automobile major.

The Delhi centre of Tesla is located at Worldmark 3 in the Aerocity area of the national capital. It will offer visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla's latest electric vehicles introduced in India.

In a post on social media platform X, Tesla wrote, "Tesla Experience Centre, Aerocity - opening tomorrow, August 11, at 2 pm. Delhi, Worldmark 3."

This centre will be the second showroom of Tesla after its first centre in Mumbai, located at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

Tesla becomes world's third-largest automobile 

On July 15, Tesla officially entered the world's third-largest automobile market, India, with the launch of its electric Midsize SUV, the Tesla Model Y, priced from nearly Rs 60 lakhs.

Currently, the Model Y will be the only model available in the country. It will be offered in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 60 lakhs, and Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive, priced at Rs 68 lakhs.

Customers can also opt for Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) package, which adds cost of Rs 6 lakhs over the base prices.

Features of Model Y      

The Model Y is available in six colour options, of which Stealth Grey is the only one offered at no additional charge. The other colours: Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver, and Glacier Blue, come at an extra cost.

Interior options include white and black themes, and the vehicle features a five-seat configuration.
On the other hand, the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD) variant boasts a more substantial range of 622 kilometres. This model achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a quicker 5.6 seconds. Its supercharging capability provides up to 267 kilometres of range within the same 15-minute timeframe.

The first row of seats in both Model Y features power recline, heating, and ventilation. The second row further enhances comfort with power two-way folding and heating functions.

The vehicle is equipped with eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing camera, supporting its driver-assistance systems. Connectivity is managed by second-generation hardware. Finally, the trunk offers hands-free power opening upon approach, adding to user convenience.

Why Tesla cars are costlier in Gurugram than Delhi and Mumbai?

For residents of Gurugram, the on-road cost for Tesla’s Model Y Rear Wheel Drive will be Rs 66,76,831, while the long-range version will cost Rs 75,61,021. These prices include approximately Rs 9 lakh in GST and road tax. Consequently, buyers of these luxury cars from one of the largest automobile companies will find them more affordable in Delhi or Mumbai. This price difference is due to more developed EV policies in these cities, which offer road tax exemptions and registration benefits for EVs, unlike Gurugram, where such policies are not in place, leading to higher prices.

The more affordable Tesla EV will cost Rs 61,06,000 on Delhi’s roads, approximately Rs seven lakh less than in Gurugram. The higher-cost variant is priced at Rs 69,14,690 in Delhi. Prices in Mumbai are similar to Delhi, with the lower variant costing Rs 61,07,190 and the upper variant priced at Rs 69,15,190.

The primary reason for the elevated prices in Gurugram is largely due to road tax and related charges. While these charges amount to Rs 3.3 lakh in Gurugram, they are significantly lower in Delhi and Mumbai, where they are only Rs 7,500.

Where to register for Tesla cars?

As of now, deliveries and registration are available only in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, as listed on Tesla's official portal. Pricing may vary depending on the state and applicable local taxes. While Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

