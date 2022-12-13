Search icon
Elon Musk relaunches Twitter Blue after fake account controversy: Know prices for blue tick subscription

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to relaunch the Twitter Blue subscription model, in which you can pay for your Twitter blue tick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter after the takeover (File photo)

After a recent fiasco involving the rise of fake accounts on Twitter through paid blue tick model, new owner Elon Musk decided to relaunch the Twitter Blue subscription, giving customers access to the blue checkmark and exclusive features on the social media website.

The announcement of the Twitter Blue model was done months ago when Elon Musk finally decided to go through with the Twitter deal, which cost USD 44 billion. Simply, the Twitter Blue subscription includes paying a monthly fee for the Twitter blue tick on your profile.

The first launch of Twitter Blue happened weeks ago when its chaotic model led to the rise in fake accounts across the microblogging website. This also caused a lot of confusion about the authenticity of important businesses and gave rise to misinformation.

In its relaunch, those who pay the monthly fee will get the blue tick mark on their profiles, giving them more legitimacy. Apart from the blue tick, Twitter Blue subscribers will also be given access to interesting and exclusive features.

Twitter Blue subscription price

According to the official pricing set by Elon Musk’s Twitter, the blue tick subscription will cost $8 per month for web users, while those who are signing up through Apple devices (iOS) will be charged $11 per month for exclusive features.

It must be noted that Twitter Blue is not an ad-free subscription, while the silver lining for users will be that they will only see about half the ads on the social media platform. Users will also have access to longer videos on Twitter, with some of them in 1080p resolution.

The exact launch of these new features is still unclear, but the edit option for all the Twitter Blue subscribers will be available from day 1, as promised by Elon Musk.

This comes as Twitter has been under fire for promoting right-wing speech and laying off thousands of employees. Elon Musk said that the layoffs were necessary to make sure that the company doesn’t go bankrupt, with many alleging human rights violations in his takeover.

