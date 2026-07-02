Elon Musk rejects claims of SpaceX developing AI-powered smartphone: ‘Utterly false’

SpaceX AI smartphone reports have been denied by Elon Musk, who called the claims 'utterly false,' dismissing speculation about a prototype device.

Reports claiming that SpaceX is developing an AI-powered smartphone have sparked widespread speculation in the tech industry, but the claims have been firmly denied by CEO Elon Musk, who called them 'utterly false.'

Musk denies SpaceX AI phone prototype reports

SpaceX may present an AI-enabled phone prototype to investors ahead of a future IPO. The device could feature AI technologies from Musk's xAI, a compact design possibly thinner than the iPhone and utilise Qualcomm Snapdragon chips along with a custom operating system.

Elon Musk denied claims on X regarding a report that suggested SpaceX is developing smartphone hardware, describing it as 'utterly false.' The report alleged that the device is in early development with no guarantee of a commercial launch, indicating SpaceX's exploration of expanding beyond its core businesses in space launch and Starlink satellite internet. SpaceX has increased its emphasis on AI, including space-based computing and xAI's Grok, which has sparked rumours of consumer AI gadgets. Qualcomm and SpaceX, meanwhile, have not responded to the reports. Although it would differ greatly from conventional smartphones, Elon Musk has stated that a Starlink phone was 'not out of the question.'

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Growing interest in AI hardware devices

The report is released at a time when dedicated AI gear is being pushed worldwide. Microsoft has also displayed experimental wearable prototypes driven by AI, while companies such as OpenAI, in partnership with veteran Apple designer Jony Ive, are also working on AI-focused products.

The market for consumer AI devices is still unpredictable, though. There are concerns regarding long-term demand as a number of firms, such as Humane and Rabbit, have had difficulty gaining traction with AI-first devices. Musk's adamant rejection implies that any SpaceX smartphone project is still only theoretical for the time being.