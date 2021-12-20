Elon Musk ready to pay taxes worth $11 billion USD, netizens find hard to believe

It's no secret that Tesla, SpaceX founder Elon Musk is the world's richest man with a net worth of $278.4 billion (more than Rs 2 lakh 11 thousand crores). His Tesla is worth $1 trillion while he holds $14 billion worth of shares in it. However, he has been facing some criticism from many politicians and others for not paying his taxes while his company profits off people.

On Sunday, Elon Mush took to Twitter and said that he would pay his due taxes that are worth $11 billion dollars. However, netizens are finding it hard to believe him since he has never paid a single penny yet and has always been determined not to pay it and spend that money on something else that is useful.

Take a look at his tweet:

For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Earlier this week, US Democratic Senator, Elizabeth Warren attacked Musk on Twitter saying that he should stop freeloading off everyone else and pay taxes timely after he was named the person of the year in Time magazine.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 December 13, 2021

To which Elon Musk responded by saying that he will pay more taxes than any American in history this year and that she reminded him of his friend's angry mom.

Musk has always been under the scanner and criticised for not paying his taxes and has time and again made it very clear that he'd rather put money in putting humanity on the red planet rather than pay his taxes.