FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Explained: Why Virat Kohli got standing ovation in Adelaide despite scoring 0 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Ayodhya Ram Mandir aarti, darshan NEW timings announced, check updated schedule here

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Malaika Arora Turns 52: A peek inside her net worth, lavish 4BHK apartment, luxury cars, investments, more

Here's why Aishwarya Rai 'did not speak a word' after break up with 'difficult man' Salman Khan: 'She realised very early in life...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the truth behind viral claim

DNA Verified: Indian Army to raise Agniveer retention rate to 75%? Know the trut

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sourav Ganguly's ODI record; joins Virat Kohl

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections

Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated the achievement while highlighting how the new algorithm can "explain interactions between atoms in a molecule using nuclear magnetic resonance" and also pave the way for future discovery in drugs and materials science.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 03:05 PM IST

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai celebrating Google's achievement in quantum algorithm: 'Looks like...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a breakthrough towards reaching the first-ever real-world application of quantum computing, Google Quantum AI's Willow chip has achieved the "first-ever verifiable quantum advantage", running its 'Quantum Echoes' algorithm at a speed 13 thousand times faster than the best classical algorithm in the world's fastest supercomputer. 

Sharing the news, Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrated the achievement while highlighting how the new algorithm can "explain interactions between atoms in a molecule using nuclear magnetic resonance" and also pave the way for future discovery in drugs and materials science.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was quick to notice Pichai’s post as the tech billionaire commented, “Congrats. Looks like quantum computing is becoming relevant.”

What did Sundar Pichai’s post say?

"New breakthrough quantum algorithm published in Nature today: Our Willow chip has achieved the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage. Willow ran the algorithm - which we've named Quantum Echoes - 13,000x faster than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest supercomputers. This new algorithm can explain interactions between atoms in a molecule using nuclear magnetic resonance, paving a path towards potential future uses in drug discovery and materials science," Pichai said on X.

The result obtained with the Willows Chip is verifiable, meaning it can be replicated by other quantum computers or further experimented with, leading to people getting closer to the first real-world application of quantum computing."And the result is verifiable, meaning its outcome can be repeated by other quantum computers or confirmed by experiments. This breakthrough is a significant step toward the first real-world application of quantum computing, and we're excited to see where it leads", he said. 

This is the first time in history that any quantum computer has successfully run a verifiable algorithm that surpasses the ability of supercomputers, Google said, meaning that the result can be repeated on our quantum computer -- or any other of the same calibre -- to get the same answer, confirming the result."This repeatable, beyond-classical computation is the basis for scalable verification, bringing quantum computers closer to becoming tools for practical applications," Google's blog read. The new technique works like a highly advanced echo, sending a carefully crafted signal into our quantum system (qubits on Willow chip), perturbs one qubit, then precisely reverses the signal's evolution to listen for the "echo" that comes back.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India in PNB fraud case, says 'No legal hurdle, not Belgium citizen...'
BIG BLOW to Mehul Choksi: Belgian court approves his extradition to India...
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'
US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not...'
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4 Lakh Crore, additional services Rs..., says CAIT report
India's retail sector sees massive Diwali boom, reaches historic trade of Rs 5.4
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, drop duties on Russian oil imports
BIG Breakthrough: Trump may cut tariffs on India to 15%, duties on Russian oil
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, makes BIG statement on US-India ties, says, 'more profitable...'
Who is Paul Kapur? Indian-American officially sworn in as US Assistant Secretary
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE