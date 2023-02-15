Elon Musk posts photo of new Twitter CEO, claims he is better than ex boss Parag Agrawal, check viral tweet

File photo

Twitter owner billionaire businessman Elon Musk has found a new CEO for Twitter and it is not a human but a dog. The new CEO of Twitter is Musk’s pet dog, Floki, a Shiba Inu.

According to Musk, the new CEO of Twitter is better than his predecessor “other guy” Parag Agrawal. It may be recalled that Musk had sacked Parag Agarwal and some other senior executives of Twitter days after buying the microblogging site in a USD 44 billion deal.

Musk shared Floki’s photo sitting on the chair of the CEO wearing a black T-shirt with CEO written on it. Sharing the picture, Musk wrote, “The new CEO of Twitter is amazing”. In another tweet, he took a potshot at Parag Agrawal and said that Floki is much better than the “other” guy.

Musk and Parag had shared some chats during the Twitter acquisition process and in one of the chats, Musk had said he considered joining Twitter board a "waste of time".

"What did you get done this week... I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private," his text to Agrawal read.

Musk had also sent some messages to former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and the chats revealed that Dorsey had tried to improve relations between Musk and Agrawal.

He said: "You and I are in complete agreement... Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does." To this Dorsey replied, "At least it became clear that you can't work together."