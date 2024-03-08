Twitter
Technology

Elon Musk-owned X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content, only available for...

Your article will then be live on your profile on the Articles tab. You can also edit the article after publishing, and even delete is altogether, the social media network added.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

Taking on legacy media, Elon Musk-run X on Friday introduced ‘Articles’ which is a new way to share long-form written content on the platform.

Those who are Premium users and pay for X services can now post articles on the platform with stylised text, embedded images and videos.

“Articles is a new way to share long form written content on X. Publishing Articles is a feature limited to Premium+ subscribers and Verified Organisations. Articles are available globally,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to text, articles can include images, video, GIFs, posts, and links.

You can also format text with headings, subheadings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical and bulleted lists.

“Once published, an article can be read and shared by anyone on X according to the audience controls you’ve selected for the article,” said the company.

To compose an article, visit the Articles tab in the side navigation on x.com, click write and then publish when you’re ready.

Your article will then be live on your profile on the Articles tab. You can also edit the article after publishing, and even delete is altogether, the social media network added.

