Elon Musk launches 'X Money': Know visa debit card offers, check how to get early salary, 6% interest, benefits and more

Elon Musk launches X Money on X with a Visa debit card and instant payments. It’s his first big step toward an 'everything app'.

Elon Musk has launched X Money, an invite-only financial service on X. It comes with an X-branded Visa debit card, instant money transfers between users, 6% deposit yield, and cashback rewards. The service is not a bank but runs on banking services from Cross River Bank.

How X Money works

Only subscribers who have paid for X Premium are invited to use X Money. An X-branded Visa debit card that can be used at any ATM that accepts Visa is given to you if you gain access. Real-time payments are a major aspect. Within the app, you may rapidly send money to other X members. Making X a location where you can post, talk, and make payments without ever leaving the platform is the aim.

Benefits and requirements

X is offering big incentives to get people to join. In addition to receiving 3% cashback on qualified purchases made with the X-branded debit card, users can receive a 6% annual interest on deposits with a minimum balance of USD 1,000, or around Rs 95,599.

You must also have an X Premium subscription in order to be eligible for X Money; plans start at USD 8 a month, or roughly Rs 765. In order to cover the annual cost of the Premium subscription, you would need to maintain around USD 1,600, or Rs 1,52,958, in your account for the interest earned. X Money is not a licensed bank. Cross River Bank provides the banking infrastructure and regulatory support. This is a common fintech model. It lets X launch financial products faster without building a bank from scratch.

Also read: Bank Holiday August 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks to remain close for 14 days in next month? Check full list here

Musk's 'everything app' plan

This aligns with Musk's long-term objective of making X an 'everything app.' He began his career in payments with X.com, which subsequently joined PayPal. He is now returning funds to X. X Money will face competition from Cash App, Zelle, and Venmo. People's willingness to store money and make payments within X rather than using other apps will be the test.X is rigorously testing before a larger release, as evidenced by the invite-only launch.