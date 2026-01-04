FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk issues BIG warning to Grok users, cracks down on illegal content, CASM: 'They will suffer same consequences as...'

The development comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude and indecent content on its platform.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

Elon Musk issues BIG warning to Grok users, cracks down on illegal content, CASM: 'They will suffer same consequences as...'
Elon Musk-run X Corp on Sunday said it continues to take action against illegal content on its social media platform, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), and is working with local governments and law enforcement agencies as necessary. The development comes after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude and indecent content on its platform.

Responding to Musk’s post that “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content,” X Safety said that it removes such content, permanently suspends accounts, and “is working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary." “For more information on our policies, please refer to our help pages for our full X Rules and range of enforcement options,” X Safety said.
 

Crackdown on Elon Musk's X Corp 

 Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) cracked down on X Corp for failing to prevent the generation and circulation of obscene, nude and indecent content on its platform. The government on Friday directed X Corp to send an action taken report (ATR) "towards immediate compliance for prevention of hosting, generation, publication or transmission, sharing or uploading of obscene, nude, indecent and explicit content through the misuse of Al-based services like 'Grok' and xAl’s other services" within 72 hours. 

The directive states that "non-compliance with these requirements shall be viewed seriously and may result in strict legal consequences against your platform, its responsible officers and the users on the platform who violate the law, without any further notice, under the IT Act, the IT Rules, the BNSS, the BNS and other applicable laws".  The ministry directed X to conduct a comprehensive review of Grok's technical and governance frameworks to prevent the generation of unlawful content. It said Grok must enforce strict user policies, including suspension and termination of violators. All offending content should be immediately removed without tampering with evidence, it said. 

The MeitY said non-compliance could lead to loss of safe harbour under Section 79 of the IT Act and trigger penal action under multiple laws, including the BNS, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(With inputs from IANS)

