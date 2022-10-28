Elon Musk fires Vijaya Gadde, Hyderabad-born Twitter executive who made decision to ban Donald Trump

Elon Musk fires Vijaya Gadde

Elon Musk finally acquired Twitter on Thursday and on the first day as the new owner of the microblogging platform, the billionaire has reportedly started to fire top executives of the company for misleading him. According to a report by Reuters, the list of top Twitter executives fired by Elon Musk include Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. For those who are unaware, Hyderabad-born Vijaya Gadde was the key executive who made the decision to permanently ban former US president Donald Trump from Twitter following the infamous Capitol Hill riots.

It is worth noting that a report by Blomberg revealed that Elon Musk has told Twitter employees that he’s not planning on laying off 75% of staff when he takes over the company. Over the last few months, Musk has casually mentioned laying off staff when he takes over Twitter. As per the report, Twitter employees are still anxious about expected staff cuts.

Reuters’ report reveals that Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal was signed and both the top executives were escorted out. With the acquisition, Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees. "The long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," Musk said on Tesla's call with analysts on Oct 19.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk said that he would reverse the ban on Donald Trump, although the former US president has said he won't return to the platform. He has instead launched his own social media app called Truth Social.