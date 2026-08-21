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Elon Musk eyes India again for Starlink launch after regulatory setback, reapplies for approval: Report

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites that orbit about 36,000 km from Earth and cause high latency, Starlink satellites operate much closer — around 550 km in low Earth orbit.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

Elon Musk eyes India again for Starlink launch after regulatory setback, reapplies for approval: Report
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (File photo/ANI)
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Elon Musk has long been exploring the launch of Starlink, his satellite-based internet service, in India. Although the project continues to encounter regulatory hurdles, Musk has stated that Starlink could cater to the least-served communities in the country that lack adequate connectivity.

Responding to a post on X about the need for Starlink in India, the SpaceX CEO wrote, “Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas.”

The original post highlighted that many villages in the country still lack proper 4G connectivity. Rural areas also have lower internet subscription density than urban areas — 48.31 per 100 people in rural India, compared to 126.80 in urban India.

Elon Musk's comments come amid renewed efforts by Starlink to launch in India. According to reports, the company has reapplied to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for approval of its Gen 2 constellation, which includes new features like direct-to-device connectivity. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier put Starlink's approval on hold over security concerns.

What is Elon Musk's Starlink and will it work in villages?

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service. Unlike traditional geostationary satellites that orbit about 36,000 km from Earth and cause high latency, Starlink satellites operate much closer — around 550 km in low Earth orbit. This enables faster data transmission and lower latency. Starlink also doesn't require cell towers or other ground infrastructure apart from a customer kit.

Elon Musk has earlier said Starlink is mainly targeted at remote regions where laying fibre is too costly or not feasible. In rural areas where cell towers are scarce, Starlink could improve coverage. However, it cannot completely replace traditional networks run by operators like Jio or Airtel.

Starlink can also be useful during disasters like earthquakes and floods, when cell towers and power lines may go down.

Starlink works best in low-density areas: Musk

The service has limited capacity and works best in low-density areas. While suitable for remote locations, it may struggle in a crowded city block with 50,000 people. Musk has said in the past that Starlink may serve only 1 or 2% of users in dense cities where cell towers are dominant.

In December last year, a glitch on the Starlink website displayed India pricing for the service, listing the residential plan at Rs 8,600 per month and the hardware kit at Rs 34,000. The company later clarified that these were not the actual prices for its India launch.

No non-geostationary satellite operator, including Starlink and Jio’s joint venture with SES, has started commercial services in India so far, as security clearances and spectrum allocation are still pending. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued recommendations on satellite spectrum pricing, but the government is yet to take a final call.

Telecom operators have said such services could impact their business and have argued that satellite operators should be subject to the same rules if they are allowed to offer direct-to-device mobile connectivity.

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