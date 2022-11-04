Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Elon Musk begins firing Twitter workforce, ex-employees reveal toxic environment after the takeover

Elon Musk has started firing employees at Twitter. The ex-employees are sharing a platform to discuss their journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Elon Musk begins firing Twitter workforce, ex-employees reveal toxic environment after the takeover
Elon Musk begins firing Twitter workforce, ex-employees reveal toxic environment after the takeover
Twitter mass layoffs began after Elon Musk took over to reduce the workforce of the social media platform. The company has reportedly informed its employees by email about whether they have been laid off or not. According to an unsigned memo, an email was sent to the employees regarding layoffs. 
 
In the email, Twitter stated that all credential access would be suspended and that its offices would be temporarily closed in order "to help safeguard the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."
 
The scale is so massive that employees who are not fired will get “a notification via their Twitter email”.  (Also Read: Elon Musk to begin mass layoffs at Twitter from today)
 
Twitter isn’t properly working on the desktop, according to the sources. No official statement has been issued by the authorities. 
 
A tweep therapy session is trending online where the employees are highlighting their experiences to find comfort and support while Elon Musk is firing the staff members. 
 
Currently around 1000 people have joined the Twitter space, Tweep therapy which comprises the listeners and people who got fired recently from Twitter and are sharing heartfelt messages and discussing how incredible the place is and what a great experience they have had while working at Twitter. 
 
Some are criticising as well by calling Elon Musk a cruel and arrogant person. There are several memes shared online that are mocking the situation. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.