Elon Musk begins firing Twitter workforce, ex-employees reveal toxic environment after the takeover

Twitter mass layoffs began after Elon Musk took over to reduce the workforce of the social media platform. The company has reportedly informed its employees by email about whether they have been laid off or not. According to an unsigned memo, an email was sent to the employees regarding layoffs.

In the email, Twitter stated that all credential access would be suspended and that its offices would be temporarily closed in order "to help safeguard the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

Also Read: Elon Musk to begin mass layoffs at Twitter from today) The scale is so massive that employees who are not fired will get “a notification via their Twitter email”. (

Twitter isn’t properly working on the desktop, according to the sources. No official statement has been issued by the authorities.

A tweep therapy session is trending online where the employees are highlighting their experiences to find comfort and support while Elon Musk is firing the staff members.

Currently around 1000 people have joined the Twitter space, Tweep therapy which comprises the listeners and people who got fired recently from Twitter and are sharing heartfelt messages and discussing how incredible the place is and what a great experience they have had while working at Twitter.