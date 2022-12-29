Elon Musk announces new Twitter policy, says will follow and question science

Representational Image

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Wednesday that under the new official policy, the social media business would not penalise users who dispute media-promoted scientific claims and narratives.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," Musk tweeted.

Musk stated, "Anyone who says that criticising them is doubting science itself cannot be regarded as a scientist," in a follow-up tweet to his initial policy statement.

Currently, there have been no public announcements on the plan's specifics.

Since Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter, attention has been focused on his use of the platform. After Monday's vote, the CEO of Twitter has broken his silence regarding his planned departure. Elon Musk took to Twitter, saying, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

The billionaire said he would solely be in charge of "the software & servers teams" going forward.

Several comments were made in response to the post by internet users.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, conducted a poll on the microblogging site asking people whether he should resign as head of the social media network on Monday, December 19, and he promised to abide by the outcome.

Twittering, Elon Musk said, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll."

Just minutes after Musk's cryptic post asking people whether he should resign as Twitter CEO and vowing to respect the outcome, the "yes" votes began to steadily increase, eventually reaching 57.5%.

Musk responded, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Also, READ: Apple reportedly working on new iPad mini with ProMotion display

With the announcement on Sunday that it will restrict accounts used to promote other accounts on other specialised social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon, this poll is timely.

In addition, Twitter has reiterated that users are free to share links to information on other social networking sites. It comes at a time when Musk has been under fire for other big policy shifts he's made on Twitter, so it's not surprising that he's making this one.

(With inputs from ANI)