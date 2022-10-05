Search icon
Dussehra 2022: B.Tech students burn Ravana effigy using mobile phone, brutally trolled

Indians mark the festival of Dussehra by burning the effigy of Ravana as a symbol of triumph of good over evil.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Dussehra 2022 viral video. (Credits: ANI)

In a viral Dussehra video, B.Tech students at the Institute of Technology and Management in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh can be seen burning the effigy of Ravana using a mobile phone. Indians mark the festival of Dussehra by burning the effigy of Ravana as a symbol of triumph of good over evil and over the years, we have seen a range of innovative methods used to celebrate the tradition. From lasers to immersive sound, technology is slowly offering newers ways to celebrate Dussehra but the method opted by the UP B.Tech students is one of a kind.

In a video shared by ANI, one of the B.Tech students can be seen using a smartphone to set fire on a few feet tall Ravana effigy. The professors are also seen guiding the students in the viral video. Although the students are using mobile phone to trigger the blast in the effigy, the setup is not completely wireless. You can watch the viral video below.
 

 

The students and professors of the UP institute seem to be proud of their innovation, however, it appears that they fail to impress the netizens. As soon as the viral Dussehra video was shared by ANI, the B.Tech students were brutally trolled by netizens. “Matlab sharam karo ya kya Kara tum logo na , Aur waha shaayed ek sir bhi khade hai , sharam nahi aatee kya unko , arey kuch aisaa project yaa khoj karo jo desh hit ma ho , Rawan to Jalaa he date humlog per tum apnaa golden time ku Jalaa rahe ho” a Twitter user wrote.
 

 

“Ye 6th class ka project hy. Pak is planning for drone attack and meanwhile our c grade enginers.” wrote another Twitter user. A few also shared hilarious memes to show how they are feeling about the creative Dussehra celebration by UP students.

