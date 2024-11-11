Dubai-based siblings have seemingly decided to offer the domain to Reliance free of charge, according to their website.

Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika who own the JioHotstar domain have now said that they are willing to give the domain to Team Reliance for free.

Sharing an update on the website, the two wrote “With all the discussions happening, we now think it might be best for Team Reliance to have this domain if they want it. We are happy to give jiohotstar.com to them for free, with all the proper paperwork."

The drama around the JioHotstar.com domain unfolded when the Dubai-based siblings bought the domain from a Delhi-based developer who initially registered it in hopes of securing funds for his Cambridge University MBA.

"My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge," said the developer then.

When Reliance declined his offer, the developer sold the domain to siblings from Dubai, UAE. The siblings say that their 'only goal was to support the developer and share our seva (service) journey' and 'that the domain was not for sale.'

“Recently, we received many emails from people wanting to buy the domain. To check if these offers were real, we reached out to some of them. We found that while some offers were fake, a few were serious and offered a lot of money. But even with these genuine offers, we never wanted to sell the domain. We made this clear by replying to everyone to everyone that the domain was not for sale," the duo said.