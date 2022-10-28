Donald Trump hints at Twitter comeback, congratulates Elon Musk for acquisition

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (Image: Twitter)

Former US president Donald Trump has issued a formal statement to congratulate Elon Musk for his Twitter acquisition and to slam the ‘woke agenda’ of old management. “Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda. I have been told that my account will be back up and running on Monday - we will see. Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business!” Donald Trump’s statement reads.

For those who are unaware, Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the Capitol Hill riots. Before the buyout, Elon Musk said that he would reverse the ban on Donald Trump, although the former US president has said he won't return to the platform. He has instead launched his own social media app called Truth Social.

According to a report by Reuters, right after the acquisition, Elon Musk has fired top Twitter executives including Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Hyderabad-born Vijaya Gadde was the key executive who made the decision to permanently ban former US president Donald Trump.

Reuters’ report reveals that Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal was signed and both the top executives were escorted out. With the acquisition, Elon Musk aims to transform Twitter by loosening the service’s content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees.