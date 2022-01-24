Don't sell your old phone, turn it into a CCTV camera – Know details

Many people like to keep up with the changing technological trends and are hence habitual of changing our phones every now and then. If you also have an assortment of old iPhones and Android devices, we have a solution to give them second lives. Wish to know how? Keep reading.

Your old cell phones can be turned into free wireless security cameras. Yes, you read that right! Cell phones usually have decent cameras and internet connection. With these two features in place, they can function just like real cameras, but will be more cost effective.

Many cool applications in the market can help you turn your old phone into a brand-new wireless camera. These apps are free to use and are readily available for both iOS and Android.

All you have to do is download one of them to your regular everyday phone, which you can use to view the camera recordings, and your old phone, which will work as a real camera.

However old your phone be, this method will work just fine if you want a free wireless security camera without spending a couple of bucks.

These applications use your Google account or Apple account to login and will need permissions to access your camera phone. That’s it, you are good to go.

From the viewer phone end, simply log into the app and tap on the screenshot of the room the camera phone is streaming. Moments later, you’ll be watching the live feed.

You can use the ‘motion detection feature’ in your regular phone. Whenever it senses any activity in the room where you’ll set your old phone, it will alert you.

This is how you can watch any activity and record it if you want to watch it later.

There’s more! These apps allow you to use your computer as a viewer.

This free of cost wireless security camera as work pretty nice when you wish to wish to monitor your kids or keep an eye on the laundry for a short while.

So next time you have a pile of old phones, don’t just throw them away!