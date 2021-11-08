Does the rise of digital media placements mark end of traditional PR? Nik Mulani explains

Headlines

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

HomeTechnology

Technology

Does the rise of digital media placements mark end of traditional PR? Nik Mulani explains

Digital content builds a brand's online reputation, drives traffic to its website, and qualifies for shareable social media content

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 06:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As social and digital media continue to transform the publicity landscape, brands are adapting their approach towards generating buzz and awareness. Taking over traditional PR services, which generally rely on paying firms a retainer fee to pitch and create stories but with no guarantee, digital media placements are changing the narrative by giving brands more control over their press. 

Digital media firms are espousing a more targeted and successful approach, driving many experts to ask: does the rise of digital media placements mark the end of traditional PR? Content and marketing expert Nik Mulani has an answer. Nik Mulani is the co-founder of the digital media services company Digital Nod. Having launched a company at the peak of the digital revolution, Nik states, "Traditional PR worked in the past because print was the mainstream medium and audiences had fewer choices. The mediums have changed. Digital media placements, offered on a guarantee basis, make it easier to achieve and monitor PR goals and facilitate targeted reach to leave a direct impact on tech-savvy audiences."

The uprise of Native ContentDigital media placements keep you in the limelight and your goals on track because you get to choose. "Natively placed content on top-tier publications is an option for marketers to grow their brands and get instantly placed amongst the key players of their niche," states Nik Mulani. 

"​When you offer the chance to get published in top-tier publications, you are allowing brands to get their message out there alongside product launches, service offerings, etc.," he adds. "Native content also gives brands total control over the content, projecting you as an industry leader, as authoritative voices people want to follow."From coverage in Forbes to USA Today, digital media placement firms provide the "visibility" brands are looking for to fast-track their brand positioning and marketing efforts.More Control"Digital media moves incredibly fast, and you don't want to miss your prime window for creating a buzz," points out Nik Mulani. "We are seeing brands turn to digital media placements because traditional PR cannot keep up with the current demands of the lightning-fast digital landscape," states Nik. "There is too much waiting when you play the game with traditional PR."“But, when you decide to pursue digital media placement instead of traditional PR, you have more control over the process." Digital media placement allows brands to choose which publications they want to be published in, what message they want to put across, and when they aspire the PR to go live.  No RetainerThe best part about digital media placements is PAYG, i.e., pay as you go. "Unlike traditional PR that works on the premise of a monthly/yearly retainer fee, clients can choose from an extensive list of publications and pay only for the digital platform they intend to get published on," opines Nik.Having observed influencers and businesses for years, Nik continues to fine-tune the concept of digital media placements to meet the fast-paced and demanding needs of evolving digital audiences. He finds digital media placements as an indispensable marketing tool for modern-day marketers."Digital content builds a brand's online reputation, drives traffic to its website, and qualifies for shareable social media content, all of which gives it an edge over traditional PR. However, while we've seen a significant shift towards digital, it's still in its infancy. It's definitely going to take a bigger share of the pie in the future, but we do foresee that traditional forms of PR would continue to co-exist with Digital PR," signs off Nik Mulani.  -Brand Desk Content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

    OnePlus Pad Go unveiled, to launch exclusively in India on October 6

    Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

    Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

    Shruti Haasan gets scared after unknown man follows her at Mumbai airport in viral video: 'I don't know who you are'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE