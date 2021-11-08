Does the rise of digital media placements mark end of traditional PR? Nik Mulani explains

Digital content builds a brand's online reputation, drives traffic to its website, and qualifies for shareable social media content

As social and digital media continue to transform the publicity landscape, brands are adapting their approach towards generating buzz and awareness. Taking over traditional PR services, which generally rely on paying firms a retainer fee to pitch and create stories but with no guarantee, digital media placements are changing the narrative by giving brands more control over their press.

Digital media firms are espousing a more targeted and successful approach, driving many experts to ask: does the rise of digital media placements mark the end of traditional PR? Content and marketing expert Nik Mulani has an answer. Nik Mulani is the co-founder of the digital media services company Digital Nod. Having launched a company at the peak of the digital revolution, Nik states, "Traditional PR worked in the past because print was the mainstream medium and audiences had fewer choices. The mediums have changed. Digital media placements, offered on a guarantee basis, make it easier to achieve and monitor PR goals and facilitate targeted reach to leave a direct impact on tech-savvy audiences."

The uprise of Native ContentDigital media placements keep you in the limelight and your goals on track because you get to choose. "Natively placed content on top-tier publications is an option for marketers to grow their brands and get instantly placed amongst the key players of their niche," states Nik Mulani.

"​When you offer the chance to get published in top-tier publications, you are allowing brands to get their message out there alongside product launches, service offerings, etc.," he adds. "Native content also gives brands total control over the content, projecting you as an industry leader, as authoritative voices people want to follow."From coverage in Forbes to USA Today, digital media placement firms provide the "visibility" brands are looking for to fast-track their brand positioning and marketing efforts.More Control"Digital media moves incredibly fast, and you don't want to miss your prime window for creating a buzz," points out Nik Mulani. "We are seeing brands turn to digital media placements because traditional PR cannot keep up with the current demands of the lightning-fast digital landscape," states Nik. "There is too much waiting when you play the game with traditional PR."“But, when you decide to pursue digital media placement instead of traditional PR, you have more control over the process." Digital media placement allows brands to choose which publications they want to be published in, what message they want to put across, and when they aspire the PR to go live. No RetainerThe best part about digital media placements is PAYG, i.e., pay as you go. "Unlike traditional PR that works on the premise of a monthly/yearly retainer fee, clients can choose from an extensive list of publications and pay only for the digital platform they intend to get published on," opines Nik.Having observed influencers and businesses for years, Nik continues to fine-tune the concept of digital media placements to meet the fast-paced and demanding needs of evolving digital audiences. He finds digital media placements as an indispensable marketing tool for modern-day marketers."Digital content builds a brand's online reputation, drives traffic to its website, and qualifies for shareable social media content, all of which gives it an edge over traditional PR. However, while we've seen a significant shift towards digital, it's still in its infancy. It's definitely going to take a bigger share of the pie in the future, but we do foresee that traditional forms of PR would continue to co-exist with Digital PR," signs off Nik Mulani. -Brand Desk Content