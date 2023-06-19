DNA Verified: Is Instagram being banned in India by Modi government? Know truth about viral post

Is Instagram being banned in India? (File photo)

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world and is one of the most used apps in India. However, a viral social media post is now claiming that Instagram could be banned in India by the end of this month.

A post has been going viral on social media which claims that PM Modi’s Centre is planning to ban Instagram from mid-June because of certain content which is being floated on the social networking application.

According to the viral post, a screenshot of a news agency shows that the Centre will be imposing a ban on Instagram from June 17 because the youth of the country is being influenced by the ‘wrong content’ floated on the website.

The post claims that Instagram will be made unavailable for users and people will not be able to use the application from June 17. However, this social media claim is false and the Centre has made no such claim through their officials.

Fact Check: Is Instagram banned in India?

Instagram still remains on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS store, which means that it has not been banned in India. The application is also functioning on all Android and Apple gadgets, which means that it is still functional in India.

Further, there has been no notification issued by the Indian government regarding this Instagram ban, and there is no news on the Meta portal as well. This means that the news of Instagram being banned in India is fake, and the app will continue to function like before.

Instagram has been stringent in following the guidelines of the Indian government, and till now has not been facing any threat of a ban in India.