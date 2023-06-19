Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

DNA Verified: Is Instagram being banned in India by Modi government? Know truth about viral post

A viral social media post has been claiming that the PM Modi-led central government is planning to ban the photo sharing app Instagram in India from June.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

DNA Verified: Is Instagram being banned in India by Modi government? Know truth about viral post
Is Instagram being banned in India? (File photo)

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world and is one of the most used apps in India. However, a viral social media post is now claiming that Instagram could be banned in India by the end of this month.

A post has been going viral on social media which claims that PM Modi’s Centre is planning to ban Instagram from mid-June because of certain content which is being floated on the social networking application.

According to the viral post, a screenshot of a news agency shows that the Centre will be imposing a ban on Instagram from June 17 because the youth of the country is being influenced by the ‘wrong content’ floated on the website.

The post claims that Instagram will be made unavailable for users and people will not be able to use the application from June 17. However, this social media claim is false and the Centre has made no such claim through their officials.

image

Fact Check: Is Instagram banned in India?

Instagram still remains on the Google Play Store and the Apple iOS store, which means that it has not been banned in India. The application is also functioning on all Android and Apple gadgets, which means that it is still functional in India.

Further, there has been no notification issued by the Indian government regarding this Instagram ban, and there is no news on the Meta portal as well. This means that the news of Instagram being banned in India is fake, and the app will continue to function like before.

Instagram has been stringent in following the guidelines of the Indian government, and till now has not been facing any threat of a ban in India.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.