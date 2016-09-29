dna Tech Reads: From Elon Musk's Mars travel plans to Note 7 replacements exploding

Technology
Catch up on the latest and coolest sci-tech news you missed!
Billionaire Elon Musk wants to put passengers on a journey to Mars every 26 months. Read more here.
FriendSwipe can tell you just which of your buddies on Facebook are looking for love. Read more here.
The accident raises concerns that the freshly issued Samsung Note 7 could have the same battery problem. Read more here.
Realtime language translation is about to get a whole lot more effective. Read more here.
Reports indicate the company is expected to reveal a new virtual reality headset on October 4. Read more here.