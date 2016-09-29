Headlines

dna Tech Reads: From Elon Musk's Mars travel plans to Note 7 replacements exploding

Catch up on the latest and coolest sci-tech news you missed!

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2018, 06:19 AM IST

1. Watch: Elon Musk unveils Mars colonisation plans

Billionaire Elon Musk wants to put passengers on a journey to Mars every 26 months. Read more here.


2. There's an app that lets you stalk your Facebook friends on Tinder

FriendSwipe can tell you just which of your buddies on Facebook are looking for love. Read more here.


3. 'Safe' Samsung Note 7 explodes, takes down MacBook Pro

The accident raises concerns that the freshly issued Samsung Note 7 could have the same battery problem. Read more here.


4. Google’s AI-based language translation now reaching human-level precision

Realtime language translation is about to get a whole lot more effective. Read more here.


5. Google could have a new Android VR headset for sale in October

Reports indicate the company is expected to reveal a new virtual reality headset on October 4. Read more here.

